A$AP Rocky fête les 10 ans de « Long.Live.A$AP ».

TODAY MARKS THE 10 YEAR

ANNIVERSARY FOR MY 1ST COMMERCIAL ALBUM! I WANT 2 TAKE A MOMENT TO REFLECT & THINK ABOUT THE PPL I MISS & THE TIMES WE HAD. RIP YAMS & VIRGIL, THANK U 4 THE HELP ON THIS 1ST PROJECT. LONG. LIVE. A$AP.ANGELS -PT 2 AWGE EDIT OUT NOW!