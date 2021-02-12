Catching Up With Ashley De La Mode #3: International Ferg

Ashley De La Mode fait le tour du monde pour rencontrer des personnalités, véritables acteurs de la communauté urbaine : aujourd’hui place à International Ferg

Lorsque vous entendez l’expression “bridging the gap” (combler le fossé), un nom vous vient à l’esprit : International Ferg. Cette expression existe depuis des années, mais la façon dont il l’a incarnée et a marqué le jeu n’est rien moins que remarquable. Né à Harlem NY, mais élevé sur les deux côtes via Los Angeles; Thaddeus (International Ferg) Ferguson a développé un ensemble de compétences permettant de mettre en relation des personnes d’origines différentes.

Parmi les principaux outils qu’il utilise pour favoriser ces liens, citons la musique et la culture. International Ferg a commencé à faire de fréquents voyages à Londres. Dès son arrivée, il a eu l’impression que c’était sa deuxième maison. Il s’est immédiatement renseigné auprès des locaux pour connaître les points chauds. tel que le club Tape London et du Cirque. Le Soir aux restaurants comme Duck & Waffle et The Shard, en passant par le shopping chez Harrods. Car il ne voulait pas de l’expérience touristique typique. Cependant, la chose qui l’a le plus marqué, c’est la musique. Le son britannique était si différent de celui des États-Unis qu’il a rapidement commencé à s’y intéresser.

Après son retour à New York, il s’est donné pour mission de faire signer ces artistes aux États-Unis.

“J’ai fait des allers-retours avec Warner Music, Sony, et j’étais là. J’avais quelques artistes avec lesquels je travaillais. Ils n’avaient même pas de grands noms au Royaume-Uni, mais la musique était géniale. J’ai toujours montré de l’amour quand les artistes venaient à NY. Alors je voulais juste m’assurer qu’ils s’amusaient bien et surtout qu’ils étaient entourés de gens solides. Comme toujours, ils m’ont rendu l’amour et ont fait la même chose pour moi quand je rentrais à Londres. “Ils sont comme nos cousins éloignés que nous voyons une fois par an lors des réunions de famille lol.“

D’innombrables années passées dans des pièces avec des étiquettes hors de prix ont fait réaliser à Ferg qu’il devait construire sa propre pièce. Pour briser le cycle continu de la musique à la mode aux États-Unis. La nouveauté brute du rap londonien, c’est un retour aux sources, là où le hip-hop a vu le jour. En 2020, il décide d’aller plus loin en créant la fameuse chaîne internationale Ferg YouTube. Ainsi Il a rapidement commencé à être reconnu, d’abord par les artistes, puis par leurs plateformes. Il a eu des interviews et des articles exclusifs de tous les grands sites web du Royaume-Uni. De Link Up TV à GRM Daily, Mixtape Madness et bien d’autres.

“Mon objectif principal est d’éviter que les gens me confondent avec quelqu’un qui le fait juste pour les opinions ou qui ne se soucie pas vraiment de la culture. Je vois tellement de gens qui couvrent la musique pour différentes raisons, et je ne m’y intéresse jamais. Ce qu’ils font, c’est ce qu’ils font, mais je veux juste que les gens sachent ce que je fais. La vision et ce que sera notre ligne d’arrivée“.

L’une des choses les plus remarquables qu’International Ferg a faites pour terminer l’année a été de tendre la main à l’un de ses plus proches amis. Mal of the Joe Budden podcast. Il lui a demandé de jouer le dernier Daily Duppy de Digga D pendant un épisode du podcast. Cela a suscité une réponse incroyable. Finalement selon Ferg, 2021 sera une année extraordinaire et nous ne faisons que commencer. Son podcast sera supprimé ce mois-ci et beaucoup de choses formidables sont à venir. Désormais nous sommes impatients de voir ce qui va suivre car nous allons être à l’écoute du prochain son de hip-hop.

Bridging the Gap aka International Ferg

When you hear the saying, “bridging the gap”, one name comes to mind: International Ferg. This phrase has been around for years however the way he has embodied it and put his stamp on the game has been nothing less than remarkable. Born in Harlem NY but raised on both coasts via Los Angeles, Thaddeus (International Ferg) Ferguson has developed a skill set for connecting people from different backgrounds. Some of the major tools he uses to help foster these connections are music and culture.

International Ferg started taking frequent trips to London and it immediately felt like it was his second home the moment he landed. He instantly started finding out from locals what the hot spots were, from club Tape London and Cirque Le Soir; and restaurants like Duck & Waffle and The Shard to shopping at Harrods, as he didn’t want the typical tourist experience. However, the one thing that stuck with him the most was the music. The UK sound was so different to what was coming out of America, he shortly started tapping in.

After returning to NY he was on a mission to get these artists signed in the states.

“I was in and out of Warner Music, Sony, you name it I was there. I had a few artists I was working with, they really didn’t even have big names in the UK but the music was dope. And always showed love when artists came to NY, so I just wanted to make sure they had the best time and most importantly were around solid people. As always, they returned the love and did the same for me when I would fly back to London.

“They are like our distant cousins that we see once a year at the family gatherings lol.”

Countless years of being in rooms with out of touch labels made Ferg realize that he had to build his own room. In order to break the continuous cycle of trendy music within the states. The raw newness of London rap, harkens back to his roots, where hip-hop was birthed. In 2020 he decided to take his journey a step further by creating the infamous International Ferg YouTube channel.

He promptly started gaining recognition, first from the artists, then their platforms. He has had exclusive interviews and articles from all of the major websites in the UK including Link Up TV, GRM Daily, Mixtape Madness and a slew of others.

“My main goal with this is to not have people mistake me with someone that is just doing it for the views or that doesn’t really care about the culture. I see so many people covering the music for different reasons, and I never get into that. What they do is what they do, but I just want people to know what I am doing. The vision and what our finish line will be.”

One of the most notable things International Ferg did to end off the year was reach out to one of his closest friends. Mal of the Joe Budden podcast. He asked him to play Digga D’s latest Daily Duppy during an episode of the podcast and it garnered an amazing response. Ferg says 2021 will be an amazing year and we are just getting started. His podcast will be dropping this month and a lot of great things are to come. We look forward to see what will be next as we will be tuned in to the next sound in hip-hop.