EP hosté par Dj Murph et Ben Staxx

Tout juste sorti des rues de Louisville, Ky ” Philly Blocks ” présente son très attendu E.P. Mr. 17th, Narré par Dj Murph & Ben Staxx, Philly Blocks fait un carton dans les rues avec son E.P mettant en vedette les singles ” Clinton Era “, et ” C.E.O “, il fait également équipe avec son collègue artiste ” Cino Fresh ” pour le nouveau titre ” Movie ” Alors écoutez le nouvel E.P et connectez-vous avec lui sur ses réseaux ! !!

Fresh from the streets of Louisville, Ky ” Philly Blocks ” is here with his highly anticipated E.P. Mr. 17th, Narrated by Dj Murph & Ben Staxx, he packs a punch with his E.P featuring the Singles ” Clinton Era, and ” C.E.O “, he also teams up with fellow artist ” Cino Fresh ” for the new record ” Movie ” So peep the new E.P and connect with him everywhere Instagram here !!!



01 Almighty (Intro) [Prod. By Bossman Rogerz]

02 CEO [Prod. By DP Beats]

03 Clinton Era [Prod. By Cmplx]

04 Average [Prod. By Mexiko Dro]

05 Movie (Feat. Cino Fresh) [Prod. By AZ Beatz]

06 Father [Prod. By PoloBoyShawty] / Bonus Track