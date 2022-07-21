Rencontre avec Mereba lors de sa tournée « Jungle at Sunrise » à Paris

L‘artiste américaine Mereba était de passage à Paris pour un concert exclusif à La Place Paris Hip Hop le 7 juin 2022. C’était l’occasion de la rencontrer pour discuter de ses inspirations, sa spiritualité et ses 2 albums exceptionnels : The Jungle is the Only Way Out, sorti en 2019 et AZEB en 2021.

Hello Mereba, you’re just starting your Jungle at Sunrise Tour, how are you feeling?

I feel great, we just had our first show. It was a festival in London. It was so amazing with legendary acts. Just to be a part of something like that with real music lovers was amazing. So we’re excited.

Bonjour Mereba, tu as commencé ta tournée Jungle at Sunrise, comment te sens-tu ?

Je me sens bien, on a fait notre 1ère date lors d’un festival à Londres. C’était incroyable de pouvoir vivre ce moment en étant entourée de passionné.e.s de musique. On a hâte de continuer la tournée.

You were here a few months back, how do you like the energy of the French audience?

I feel like with French audience you have to kind of like encourage them to turn up a little bit more. They’re really cool. It’s interesting how every city has their own live music culture. So I look forward to tonight for people to show more and encourage them to turn up.

Tu étais à Paris il y a quelques mois pour un concert, comment apprécies-tu l’énergie du public français ?

J’ai l’impression que le public français a besoin d’encouragement pour s’ambiancer. Ils sont cool et chill. C’est intéressant de voir que chaque ville a sa culture de la musique en live. Donc j’ai hâte de faire le concert ce soir et inviter tout le monde à se lâcher.

You released your EP AZEB last year, how do you look back at this project today?

I look back at AZEB as a project that was born out of the time in the world that it was made in. I don’t think I would have made AZEB in any other time in my life. It was very specific to 2020 and 2021. It’s like a time capsule. I’m really proud of it. It was also strangely in other ways, in my personal life it was a very peaceful time in life. Being at home and reconnecting with feeling of being stable. You know, life being simple. It’s a mix of those things: the chaos going on in the world mixed with a very home feelings.

Tu as sorti ton dernier projet AZEB l’année dernière, quel est ton regard sur cet album aujourd’hui ?

Je pense à AZEB comme un projet qui est né à un moment spécifique dans le temps, durant la pandémie, et qui n’aurait pas pu être créé à un autre moment. C’était très spécifique à 2020 et 2021, comme une capsule de temps. J’en suis très fière. Et en même temps, dans ma vie personnelle, c’était un moment très apaisé et apaisant. Être à la maison et se reconnecter avec la stabilité. La vie était simple. C’est un mix de tout ça : le chaos du monde combiné au sentiment d’être bien à la maison.

You shared on social media that you gave birth to your son on the day of the EP came out. It is actually my birthday as well so I can understand how you’re amazed by the synchronicities of the universe. And it’s really a vibe that I can feel when listening to your music, something spiritual, almost magical. Is it a way of life that you try to cultivate in your life and in your music?

I feel like I’ve always been someone who’s felt easily connected to other wordly things, believing in magic and God, you know, there must be some reason, some bigger source. Then I went through life more and kind of grew up. You see how challenging life can be and I think it’s been more of a source of keeping me connected. And the reason why I still wanna sing and I still wanna put something beautiful into the world even though there’s so much pain. So, yes I think that spirituality was kind of always tied to my identity.

Tu as partagé sur les réseaux sociaux que ton fils est né le jour où ton album est sorti. C’est aussi le jour de mon anniversaire et je suis très sensible aux synchronicités de l’univers. C’est une énergie que j’ai pu ressentir en écoutant ta musique, quelque chose de spirituel, presque magique. Est-ce que c’est une notion que tu essayes de cultiver dans ta vie et ton art ?

J’ai toujours été quelqu’un qui se connecte facilement à d’autres présences dans le monde, je crois en Dieu et au surnaturel. Il doit bien y avoir quelque chose de plus grand que nous. Puis j’ai continué ma vie et j’ai grandi. J’ai vu que la vie peut être dure et la spiritualité m’a aidée à rester ancrée. Et c’est aussi pour cela que j’ai toujours envie de continuer à chanter et créer de belles choses même si nous sommes entourés de souffrance. Donc oui la spiritualité a toujours été liée à mon identité.

Is there one particular song on this album that you’re most proud of?

I’m proud of all of them. I can’t say that there is one that I’m most proud of. I definitely have a lot of fun performing “Rider” and I think it’s brought people a lot of joy. And I think that making a song that’s a bit more light like that was a good exercise for me because I can go very deep.

As-tu une chanson dont tu es particulièrement fière sur l’album ?

Je suis fière de toutes les chansons. Il n’y en pas une que j’aime le plus. Je m’amuse beaucoup lorsque je chante « Rider » et je pense que ça apport de la joie à beaucoup de monde. Faire une chanson comme ça plus légère était un bon exercice pour moi.

What do you want your fans to feel after listening to this particular project?

I don’t know. People respond to things in all different ways. I do think that my reason for putting it out versus just waiting to release music until the world was back to normal. I made the decision to release music in the midst of all of this because I wanted to offer some type of healing or light or something positive. It would be cool if people took that from it and just felt more hopeful after listening to it. However my music makes people feel, I just want to make people feel. Regardless of what that feeling is. I hope to stir up something inside of people.

Que voudrais-tu que tes fans ressentent à l’écoute de l’album ?

Je ne sais pas trop. Les gens répondent aux choses de manières différentes. J’ai pris la décision de sortir de nouvelles chansons au milieu de la pandémie car je voulais offrir une sorte de lumière ou de guérison autour de moi, de la positivité. Si les gens retiennent ça et se sentent plus heureux après l’avoir écouté, ce serait cool. Mais je veux simplement que les gens ressentent quelque chose, peu importe le sentiment. J’espère pouvoir faire émerger ça.

This EP came after your well-acclaimed album ‘The Jungle is the only Way Out’ released in 2019, in what mood were you after this first album and in between AZEB, how did you process this time to create?

It was a lot of fun. It was a lot of firsts: first experience as in traveling to places for the first time. When I think back to it now, we didn’t know what was coming just the next year. So much changed just in the short window of time between releasing ‘The Jungle is the only Way Out’ which was in February 2019 and the year after. It felt like I finally put something out into the world that helps define who I am as an artist and what I had to say and it felt really good. It felt like the beginning of walking down a certain trail.

Cet EP est sorti après le succès de ton 1er album The Jungle is the only Way Out sorti en 2019. Dans quel mood étais-tu après cet album et avant de composer AZEB?

C’était un super moment, plein de premières fois : les 1ers voyages et découvertes de nouveaux endroits. Quand j’y repense, je me dis qu’on ne savait pas du tout ce qui nous attendait l’année d’après. Tellement de choses se sont passées en un temps très court. J’ai eu le sentiment d’avoir enfin sorti quelque chose qui me définit en tant qu’artiste et me permet d’avoir une voix.

I would like to go back in time a little bit and ask some questions about how you started. Can you share with us the artists that you were listening to when you were young?

So many. I listen to every type of music and every type of artist. But some of my favorite people were people that my mom listened to, which was soul music from the past: Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, soulful older music. And then a lot of 80’s, 90’s R&B singers: Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey. And I always loved hip hop, my brother introduced me to a lot of hip hop and a lot of classic rock like Led Zeppelin. I went through a huge phase of that. And then folk music, blues, jazz, grunge, classical music. I went through every genre because I just loved music so much. So once I discovered what music was I started craving it.

Quels sont les artistes qui t’ont inspiré quand tu étais plus jeune ?

Beaucoup d’artistes. J’écoute tous les styles de musique et tous types d’artistes. Mais mes préférés sont ceux que ma mère écoutait, des artistes soul : Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye. Et aussi des chanteuses R&B des années 80 et 90 comme Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey. J’ai toujours aimé le hip hop et mon frère me faisait écouter du hip hop et du rock comme Led Zeppelin. J’ai eu une grosse phase. Mais aussi de la musique folk, du blues, du jazz, du grunge, de la musique classique. Je suis passée par tous les genres car j’adore la musique.

Would you like to collaborate with a French artist?

I feel like the music that I listen to that’s in French, they’re not from France but from Ivory Coast, kind of like rhythmic guitars, island type songs, African folk type music. I can identify French music, I like the composition and melodies but I just don’t know artists so I need some suggestions. I should listen to more.

Aimerais-tu collaborer avec des artistes français.e.s ?

La musique en français que j’écoute n’est pas de France mais plutôt de Côte d’Ivoire avec des guitares rythmiques et des sons caribéens, de la folk africaine. J’aime les compositions et la mélodie des chansons françaises mais je ne connais pas d’artistes donc j’ai besoin de suggestions. Je devrais en écouter plus.