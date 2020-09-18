Rencontre avec Snap Dogg, l’homme à suivre de Detroit

Pionnier de la drill à Detroit et reconnu par l’ensemble du rap américain, Snap Dogg nous a accordé une interview chaleureuse où il a pu revenir sur sa dernière mixtape “In Yo Feelings”.

Pour les français qui ne te connaissent pas, peux tu te présenter en quelques mots ? / For the french people who don’t know you, could you introduce yourself in a few words ?

Je suis Snap Dogg, j’ai 26 ans et je viens de Detroit, Michigan. J’ai commencé la musique il ya actuellement cinq années et je viens de sortir un nouveau projet nommé “in yo feelings“.

I’m Snap Dogg, I’m 26, and I’m from Detroit, Michigan. I started music five years ago and have just released a new project called “in yo feelings”

Tu fais partie de la génération Drill de Detroit. Qu’est-ce que cela représente pour toi ? / You’re part of the drill generation of Detroit. What does it mean to you?

Pour moi la drill est comme un mode de vie. C’est mon quotidien depuis tout jeune, une attitude. Au début je ne prenais pas cela au sérieux d’un point de vue musical. Puis j’ai fait la rencontre de Chief Keef et Lil Durk qui m’ont beaucoup influencé dans ma direction artistique. Maintenant avec le succès engrangé, je me focalise plus sur la musique, j’essaie de nouveaux styles. Quand tu écoutes “In Yo Feelings”, tu peux te rendre compte que j’ai testé différents genres et pas uniquement de la Drill, qui reste cependant mon mode de vie.

For me, drill is like a way of life. It has been my daily life since I was young, an attitude. At first I didn’t take it seriously from a musical point of view. Then I met Chief Keef and Lil Durk who influenced me a lot in my artistic direction. Now with the success, I focus more on the music, I try new styles. When you listen to “In Yo Feelings”, you may realize that I have tested different genres and not just Drill, which is still my way of life.

Tu es donc proche de Chief Keef et de son entourage ? / So you are close to Chief Keef and his entourage?

Bien sûr, Chief Keef est comme mon petit-frère. C’est lui qui m’a vraiment influencé dans ma musique. De toute façon, je suis en général proche de la majorité des artistes américains. Je connais très bien le game d’Atlanta en étant proche de Lil Baby et Lil Gottit et je suis aussi un ami de Fetty Wap.

Of course, Chief Keef is like my little brother. He is the one who greatly influenced me in my music. Anyway, I’m generally close to the majority of American artists. I know the Atlanta game very well being close to Lil Baby and Lil Gottit and I am also a friend of Fetty Wap.

J’ai vu que tu avais reposté le dernier projet de Big Sean ” Detroit 2″ dans ta story. Quelle est l’importance de Detroit pour toi, te sens-tu proche de Sean ? / I saw that you reposted Big Sean’s last project “Detroit 2” in your story. How important is Detroit to you and do you feel close to Sean ?

Beaucoup de mes fans on été déçus que je ne sois pas présent sur son album car Big Sean est comme mon grand frère, et la ville de Detroit est importante pour moi, c’est mon fief. Quoi qu’il en soit, Sean a bien représenté Detroit et je suis fier de ce qu’il a accompli.

A lot of my fans were disappointed that I wasn’t on his album because Big Sean is like my big brother and Detroit is important to me, it’s my stronghold. Either way, Sean has represented Detroit well and I’m proud of what he has accomplished.

Snap Dogg (à droite) en compagnie de Fetty Wap

Tu est beaucoup plus à Los Angeles ces derniers temps, que t’apporte cette ville ? / You’re a lot more in Los Angeles lately, what does this city bring you?

Oui c’est là où je bosse actuellement. C’est une ville magnifique qui me change de Detroit par rapport à son climat et son atmosphère. C’est aussi une ville d’opportunités. J’y ai rencontré Trippie Redd, Chris Brown et surtout Snoop Dogg. C’est grave à cette ville riche en connexion que j’ai pu faire un featuring avec ce dernier (présent sur sa mixtape Sacrifices). En parlant de collaborations, j’ai un featuring avec Drake qui est prévu. Tout le monde m’aime dans l’industrie et cette ville m’a beaucoup aidé à en arriver là.

Yes that’s where I work now. It’s a beautiful city that changes me from Detroit in terms of its climate and atmosphere. It is also a city of opportunities. I may have met Trippie Redd, Chris Brown and especially Snoop Dogg there. It is serious in this city rich in connection that I can do a featuring with the latter (present on his mixtape Sacrifices). Speaking of collaborations, I have a featuring with Drake that is planned. Everyone in the industry loves me and this city has helped me a lot to get there.

Parlons maintenant de ton dernier projet In Yo Feelings, as-tu ressenti un engouement après deux ans sans sortie ? / Now let’s talk about your last project In Yo Feelings, did you feel a craze after two years without a release?

Je suis vraiment content, tout le monde a supporté le projet. J’étais même surpris par le partage de Quavo donc tout va bien pour moi. Malgré ce succès, cette mixtape reste un échauffement. Je suis vraiment entrain de développer mon style en ce moment et le projet peut en témoigner. La suite va être incroyable, soyez en sûr !

I’m really happy, everyone supported the project. I was even surprised by the sharing of Quavo so all is well for me. Despite this success, this mixtape remains a warm-up for me. I’m really in the process of developing my style right now and the project can attest to that. The rest is going to be incredible, be sure.

Sur ton projet un morceau m’a particulièrement plu, il s’agit de “On Jesus Sandals”, où tu parles notamment des violences policières. Que signifie cette expression ? / On your project a piece particularly pleased me, it is about “On Jesus Sandals”, where you speak in particular of the police violence. What does this expression mean?

Les gens avait l’habitude de me voir faire de la Drill. J’ai donc voulu proposer un autre style. Je parle bien des violences policières, et l’expression“On Jesus Sandals” à un rapport avec cela. Elle signifie réussir dans la vie, s’élever. J’ai aussi réalisé ce morceau pour que les gens se l’approprient, et je suis sûr que cette expression sera bientôt populaire.

People used to see me do Drill. So I wanted to propose another style. I am talking about police violence and the expression “On Jesus Sandals” has a relation to that. It means to succeed in life, to rise up. I also made this piece for people to make it their own and I’m sure this expression will be popular soon.

Depuis tes débuts avec Menace To Society en 2016, j’ai ressenti une grande évolution dans tes flows en particulier par l’utilisation de ton chant qui est très bien pratiqué dans “In Yo Feeling”. Comment as-tu travaillé la partie chant? Pourquoi as-tu décidé de mettre des couplets chantants dans tes morceaux? / Since your beginnings with menace to society in 2016, I have felt a big evolution in your flows in particularity by the use of your singing which is very well practiced in “In Yo Feeling”. How did you work the singing part ? Why did you decide to put some singing verses in your song ?

J’ai toujours été intéressé par l’auto-tune et le chant, mais maintenant j’ai vraiment trouvé ma créativité. Je veux me diversifier de la Drill, je ne veux plus faire du son pour raconter mon histoire. Je veux aussi faire passer un message. Quand tu écoutes mon dernier projet tu peux ressentir cela. Je veux toujours transmettre mon énergie mais d’une façon plus positive.

I have always been interested in auto-tune and singing. But now I have really found my creativity. I want to diversify from Drill, I no longer want to make sound to tell my story. I also want to send a message. When you listen to my last project you can feel this. I still want to transmit my energy but in a more positive way.

J’ai aussi trouvé les productions de ton dernier projet plus intéressantes qu’auparavant. Notamment avec “Hold Me Now”. Avec qui travailles-tu pour réaliser tes mélodies et comment choisis-tu tes beats ? / I also found the productions of your last project more interesting than before. Notably with “Hold Me Now”. Who do you work with to make your melodies and how do you choose your beats?

Mon producteur favori est Samba Beatz. Nous avons commencé à collaborer sur le morceau en hommage à Nipsey Hussle : “Fallen Soldier” en 2019. Le morceau avait pris 1 million de vues en 4 jours. J’adore travailler avec lui, il y a un feeling que n’ai pas avec d’autres producteurs. Ses instrumentales me conviennent parfaitement.

My favorite producer is Samba Beatz. We started collaborating on the Nipsey Hussle tribute track “Fallen Soldier” in 2019. The track had taken with a million views in 4 days. I love working with him, there is a feeling that I don’t have with other producers. His instrumentals suit me perfectly.

Dans tes différents projets je ressens une rare énergie, d’où vient toute cette rage ? / In your different projects I feel a rare energy, where does all this rage come from?

Je ne suis pas un rappeur lyrical, je veux juste transmettre mon énergie. Je veux que le public se déchaine à l’écoute de mes morceaux ! Cette énergie est naturelle, je suis comme ça depuis tout jeune. Et puis j’ai les meilleurs Ad Libs, mon énergie est unique.

I’m not a lyric rapper, I just want to transmit my energy. I want the public to go wild listening to my songs! This energy is natural, I have been like that since I was young. And then I have the best Ad Libs, my energy is unique.

Pour finir , penses-tu faire un concert en France prochainement ? / Finally, are you planning to do a concert in France soon?

Oui, je n’attends que ça.

Yes, I’m just waiting for that.

“In Yo Feelings”, nouvelle mixtape de Snap Dogg disponible sur toutes les plateformes.