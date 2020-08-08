Découverte de J Insight, artiste engagé

Découverte du rappeur J Insight, artiste engagé qui donne la vision du rap actuel et de son album Outsideous

Bonjour, peux tu te présenter pour ceux qui ne vous connaissent pas encore ?

Wassup, je suis J Insight, rappeur lyrical qui veut ramener la réflexion dans le game. Le Beats over Content et Clout ont inondé et presque tué le Hip Hop.

Parles-nous de la conception de ton album Outsideous.

Un dernier mot OUTSIDEOUS est le point culminant d’années de frustration avec le Rap et le Hip Hop dans son ensemble. J’ai des morceaux là-dessus avec des barres cinglantes et dirigées qui mettent l’accent sur ce point tout au long. La sortie est provisoirement prévue pour le 22/09/20.

Que pensez-vous du hip-hop actuel ?

Je pense que l’état actuel du Hip Hop est sombre. Il a été envahi par des enfants qui ne le font que pour la gloire et l’argent au lieu de la passion et de l’amour du jeu. La seule façon d’arrêter cela est de s’assurer que les MCs redeviennent la norme. Je veux dire, regardez des chats comme Rakim et Black Thought qui n’ont pas d’amour, tandis que Tekashi 69 et Cardi B obtiennent le Clout basé sur Clout et n’ont aucune compétence ou capacité lyrique. Mais comme l’a dit Public Enemy, Don’t Believe the Hype.

Comment veux tu faire la différence dans ce game ?

Je veux changer en apportant ce qui séparait les MCs les uns des autres, c’est-à-dire l’unicité et la différence. On va continuer à appeler ce game et rester l’artiste de rap socialement conscient que j’ai toujours été. Restez tous à l’écoute !

Un dernier mot ?

Pour ceux qui veulent entendre la vérité, cherchez ceux qui viennent du sous-sol, là où la lumière brille encore. J’en ai une : point_gauche :

Can you introduce for those of us who don’t know you yet?

What up I am J Insight, the lyrical Rap Artist who wants to bring thought back to the Game. Beats over Content and Hype has flooded and almost killed Hip Hop.

Tell us about the conception of your album Outsideous.

OUTSIDEOUS is the culmination of years of frustration with Rap and Hip Hop as a whole. I have tracks on there with scathing and directed bars that focus on this throughout. Tentatively the release is for 9/22/20.

What do you think of current hip hop?

I think the current state of Hip Hop is bleek. It has been overran by kids who only do it for Fame and Money instead of Passion and Love for the Game. The only way to stop this is to ensure that MCs become the normality again I mean look at cats like Rakim and Black Thought who get no love meanwhile Tekashi 69 and Cardi B get the Clout based on Clout and have no skill or lyrical ability. But like Public Enemy said don’t believe the Hype.

How are you going to make a difference in this game?

I am going to change by bringing what used to separate MCs from one another and that is Uniqueness and bein different than the next. I know that I will continue to call out the Game as well as stayin the Socially Conscious Rap artist I have always been. Stay tuned y’all!

last words?

To those out there who want to hear truth seek the ones from the Underground thats where the light still shines. Im out one :point_left:

